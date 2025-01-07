Cybertruck blast suspect dressed in Ukrainian neo-Nazi blouse

(MENAFN) Matthew Livelsberger, a US veteran, is suspected of detonating a Tesla Cybertruck outside the International Hotel in Las Vegas, an incident that left him dead and seven others injured. Authorities believe explosive materials were in the truck's bed, and the FBI is investigating the explosion as a possible act of due to its proximity to the hotel and a similar attack in New Orleans on the same day.



A photo from 2016, shared by Livelsberger’s wife on Facebook, shows him wearing a shirt featuring the Ukrainian coat of arms and the slogan "Slava Ukraini" ("Glory to Ukraine"), a phrase historically associated with Ukrainian nationalist groups and Nazi collaborators, including Stepan Bandera. While the phrase has gained wider recognition as a symbol of support for Ukraine amid its conflict with Russia, it has also been used by neo-Nazi and right-wing extremist factions.



Livelsberger, 37, served for 19 years as an intelligence and operations specialist in the US Army’s Green Berets. He had completed multiple deployments, including to Afghanistan, and had recently returned to the US. It is unclear if he had been to Ukraine. Livelsberger and Shamsud-Din Jabbar, another suspect involved in a vehicle attack in New Orleans, both rented vehicles from the car-sharing service Turo. The Army is investigating whether they knew each other.

