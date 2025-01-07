US ambassador Ken Salazar claims fentanyl is produced in Mexico, defying government assertions

(MENAFN) In a last press conference on Monday, departing US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar claimed that fentanyl is made in Mexico, defying the Mexican authorities.



Salazar rejected the Mexican government's assertion in his farewell speech that Mexico does not supply the lethal opiate that has killed thousands of young adults in the United States.



"I know what's going on. There's fentanyl in Mexico, and I also know it's produced here," he stated.



Salazar also highlighted the tight ties between the two North American neighbors and his collaborative efforts with Mexican state leaders.



"I thank the people of Mexico for their warmth and for what we have built together, highlighting that we are family. Our countries have shared an historic cooperation, solidifying North America as the world's leading economic power."



Salazar had a solid and cordial rapport with then-President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador after being appointed as the US ambassador in 2021. However, he also had disagreements with the Mexican government during his tenure, particularly on the subject of drug trafficking.



MENAFN07012025000045016953ID1109062783