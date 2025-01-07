H-1B visa war unveils rooted American issue

(MENAFN) The ongoing debate over the H-1B visa program has sparked a fierce public feud between key figures in the Trumpist movement, exposing deeper tensions within the camp. Elon Musk, a strong advocate for the H-1B program, clashed with Stephen Bannon, a vocal critic, with both using social to attack each other. Musk's aggressive rhetoric, including a threat to "go to war," and Bannon's derisive comments only heightened the discord.



This squabble is part of a larger pattern of infighting within the Trumpist faction, with earlier disputes over issues like the national budget showing signs of internal fractures. Despite his support for the H-1B program, Musk's influence in the Republican Party has raised eyebrows, especially after Trump intervened to support Musk's position, even though he seemed unclear about the specifics of the visa program. The growing divisions raise concerns about the unity and effectiveness of Trumpism moving forward.

