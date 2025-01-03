Sleep Study Equipment Market Report 2024-2028 & 2033 With Apple, Samsung Electronics, Xiaomi, Becton Dickinson And Co, And Koninklijke Philips Leading

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Study Equipment Market Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The sleep study equipment market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.46 billion in 2023 to $4.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The sleep study equipment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

The growth observed in the historical period can be attributed to factors such as an aging population, increasing obesity rates, trends in home healthcare, the expansion of e-commerce, and rising stress levels. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be linked to heightened investment in sleep research, the expansion of telehealth services, the rising development of wearable sleep technology, an increased focus on mental health, and global health initiatives. Key trends expected during this period include the rise of startups, the advancement of non-invasive devices, the expansion of insurance coverage, partnerships and collaborations, and the integration of AI.



The high prevalence of sleep disorders is anticipated to drive the growth of the sleep study equipment market in the future. Sleep disorders are conditions that disrupt regular, quality sleep, impacting sleep quantity, quality, or timing, and potentially causing excessive daytime sleepiness. The increase in sleep disorders is primarily attributed to socioeconomic stress, lifestyle changes, and an aging population. Sleep study equipment aids in diagnosing and managing these disorders by monitoring sleep patterns and physiological data to pinpoint issues and customize treatments.

For example, a survey by in May 2023, a US-based non-profit focused on sleep health information and comprehensive product testing, found that between 50 million and 70 million people experienced persistent sleep disorders, with a rise linked to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Additionally, 70% of adults are affected by seasonal affective disorder (SAD). Consequently, the high prevalence of sleep disorders is fueling the growth of the sleep study equipment market.

Major companies in the sleep study equipment market are concentrating on developing advanced solutions, such as AI-enabled sleep scoring platforms, to enhance diagnostic accuracy, refine treatment plans, and improve patient outcomes. Incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) into sleep study equipment involves integrating sophisticated AI technologies into devices and systems that monitor and analyze sleep patterns.

For example, in August 2023, Neurobit Inc., a US-based health analytics firm, introduced Neurobit PSG, an AI-powered sleep scoring platform aimed at transforming sleep analysis for healthcare providers, researchers, sleep labs, and enterprises. This software provides precise and efficient sleep scoring through advanced AI algorithms, helping researchers and healthcare professionals streamline their workflows. It also ensures the secure storage of patient sleep data within the sleep lab's internal system, maintaining high levels of data protection.

North America was the largest region in the sleep study equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sleep study equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The countries covered in the sleep study equipment market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

