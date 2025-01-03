Pop Music Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin's New Music Video 'WALK AWAY' Releases Today Everywhere

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pop Sensation Kelsie Kimberlin's new music "WALK AWAY" out today, marks her solo directing debut, Kimberlin's music had 5.5 million views in 2024

HOLLYWOOD CA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- One of the most popular pop singers, Kelsie Kimberlin , announced today She will release an official music video for her first song of 2025,“Walking Away.” The video, the first ever directed solely by Kelsie, was filmed while she was in Kyiv, Ukraine filming a movie about Ukrainian resistance and resilience. The concept for the video, conceived with the super talented film director Pavlo Khomiuk, has Kelsie shedding layers of clothes and tossing them aside to convey jettisoning the baggage she had accumulated from years of pain and abuse in a toxic relationship. She ventured onto the early morning streets so she could walk alone, cuddling a stuffed toy as she started anew.“Too many people are living in abusive relationships where they feel stuck forever for a variety of reasons, so I wanted to give them a voice and hopefully the courage to finally just walk away. Life is way too short and too precious to live it subjected to negativity and control,” said Kelsie.“I hope this song and video empowers people to look out for themselves and their own mental health.”The symbolism of filming this video in Kyiv is not coincidental because Ukraine, after decades in an abusive and toxic relationship, walked away yet the abuser cannot let go so Ukraine has to fight the abuser to finally break the bonds.Kelsie is a prolific artist, writing and recording more than 100 original songs and releasing dozens that have generated tens of millions of views, plays, streams, and radio plays, along with hundreds of rave reviews from across the globe. Every song she records includes Grammy winners in the production process. This year will take her to a whole new level with the release of a full-length movie and a soundtrack with many of her songs. She will tour with the film to generate support for Ukraine and expose an entire new audience to her incredible work and music.“Walking Away” is available on all global music platforms and the video is on YouTube.ABOUT KELSIE KIMBERLINKelsie Kimberlin is a 25-year-old American-Ukrainian musician and singer. Her work is not only accessible and entertaining but many of her songs and videos are also steeped with important social themes and dual meanings underscoring her deep understanding of the power of creative music to evoke change. From an early age, Kelsie immersed herself in music, singing in choirs, participating in Yoko Ono's Peace Project, and spending much of her childhood in music studios working on an endless stream of original songs. She participates in every aspect of her art -- writing, recording, performing, and filming her videos.Kelsie is not only a singer but also an entrepreneur, activist, foundation director, and humanitarian. Her support for Ukraine is legendary resulting in multiple trips there during the war where she engaged in soft power to bring attention to the suffering and needs of Ukrainians. In 2023, she filmed three music videos in Bucha and Irpin where some of the worst atrocities took place. Those videos all went viral with more than a million views each. She returned in October 2024 where she spent a month filming a full-length movie about her work and Ukrainian resistance and resilience. The movie tells untold stories while Kelsie searches for answers to why her 21-year-old cousin was killed defending his country. She is the only artist in the world to be given access to the frontline where she spent a week as drones, missiles and artillery boomed and attacked nearby.Kelsie is not afraid to speak openly about the problems affecting all of humanity yet most of her songs fit perfectly in modern day pop and indie genres. Kelsie has recorded more than 100 original songs.Kelsie stated,“Right now, the world is going through cataclysmic and historic changes that are affecting every person on the planet. How we respond to them will determine the fate of life on earth for future generations. I want to use my music to shine light on some of these issues and give people hope that together we can unite in our humanity for the common good,"Follow Kelsie on all her official social media and YouTube platforms:YouTube:TikTok: @kelsiekimberlinofficial1Instagram:Soundcloud:Twitter:Facebook:

