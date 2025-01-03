Saurabh Sharma DA Case: Recommended For Health Department Not RTO, Says Ex-MP Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 3 (IANS) A fresh controversy has erupted over the appointment of former RTO constable Saurabh Sharma, who has been booked in a disproportionate assets (DA) case after raids conducted by multiple agencies in the past few weeks.

A Bhopal-based RTI activist Sanket Shahu has claimed that Saurabh Sharma's appointment was done on the recommendation of former Madhya Pradesh Home Narottam Mishra in 2016.

Mishra, who was and Family Welfare Minister in 2016, in his official letter pad had recommended appointing Sharma to Grade 3 of service in the health department if the post was vacant.

"Saurabh Sharma's father Dr Rakesh Sharma died on November 20, 2015, during his service period in Gwalior district hospital. Saurabh Sharma should be appointed at grade three post in the health department if post lying vacant," Narottam's recommendation letter read.

However, Sharma was appointed as constable in the transport department on compassionate grounds in 2016. But, took voluntary retirement in 2023.

Responding to the matter, Narottam Mishra said unnecessary controversy was being created, and he had nothing to do with Saurabh Sharma.

"Being a public representative, I have to make recommendations, especially when the subject is related to the department (health) I was heading then. Did my letter mention that Saurabh Sharma should be appointed in the RTO department?" Narottam Mishra told IANS.

Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax Department and the Special Establishment Police (SEP) of state Lokayukta carried out separate searches at several premiers of Sharma and his associates in multiple locations, including Bhopal and Gwalior.

The first recovery took place during a Lokayukta raid last week, where anti-corruption officials discovered that Sharma had movable assets worth Rs 7.98 crore, including Rs 2.87 crore in cash and 235 kilograms of silver.

Several real estate investment documents and a cash-counting machine were also seized from the properties associated with Sharma.

Subsequently, the Income Tax Department conducted another raid, uncovering 52 kilograms of gold bars worth Rs 40 crore and over Rs 11 crore in cash from an abandoned SUV in Bhopal.

The vehicle (SUV) was registered in the name of Chetan Singh Gaud, an alleged close associate of Sharma. Officials suspect that the recovery is linked to Sharma, although official confirmation is pending.

Following the Lokayukta FIR, the ED has launched a money laundering investigation against Sharma, and raids were held in Bhopal, Gwalior, and Jabalpur last Friday.

During the raids, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly seized financial documents, assets, and electronic data from laptops and computers at various locations.

Documents seized from Sharma's residence and office reveal transactions amounting to crores of rupees, suggesting a substantial cash inflow.