FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES BAFTA-NOMINATED BRITISH MOVIE“BOLAN's SHOES”

Freestyle Digital has just released the British movie BOLAN'S SHOES, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on January 3, 2025

Tribute to British Glam Rock Marc Bolan and His T. Rex Now Available on North American VOD Platforms and DVD starting on January 3, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the British movie BOLAN'S SHOES, featuring the music of glam-rock singer Marc Bolan and his influential band T. Rex. BOLAN'S SHOES was just nominated as 'Best Feature Film' for the 2024 BAFTA Cymru Awards and recently won 'Best Feature Film 2024' at the British National Film Awards. T. Rex were one of the most influential and popular groups of the 1970s glam rock era, with hits such as 'Get It On', 'Children of the Revolution', and '20th Century Boy'. Bolan's son, Rolan Bolan, has given his permission and support for the film, and serves as an associate producer. BOLAN'S SHOES is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on January 3, 2025.

Set in Liverpool, BOLAN'S SHOES draws inspiration from the iconic 1970s glam-rock singer Marc Bolan and his band, T. Rex--specifically their 1976 concert in Manchester. It captures the heady exhilaration of glam rock mania through the experiences of a group of over-excited kids from a local children's home before a devastating road accident changes their lives forever. Years later, and still clinging to the adoration of her childhood idol, survivor Penny takes best friend and fellow Marc Bolan fan to visit Bolan's shrine in London, but a chance encounter there catapults her back to the horror she had tried so hard to forget. BOLAN'S SHOES has been described as a combination of light-hearted comedy and supernatural chills that combine to create an inspirational story that explores the enduring legacy of childhood trauma and the life affirming power of music.

Written and directed by Ian Puleston-Davies, BOLAN'S SHOES was produced by Liverpool-based production company Buffalo Dragon, in association with Munro Film. The cast features Timothy Spall (SECRETS AND LIES, THE KING'S SPEECH, the HARRY POTTER franchise), Leanne Best (THE WOMAN IN BLACK 2: ANGEL OF DEATH, A TOWN CALLED MALICE), Mark Lewis Jones (THE CROWN, GANGS OF LONDON), and Mathew Horne (GAVIN AND STACEY, BAD EDUCATION).

“I was deeply moved by the effects a childhood tragedy had on our two leading characters, the themes of childhood bullying is something I could really relate to,” said Terri Dwyer, producer and co-chief executive officer at Buffalo Dragon.“The narrative of BOLAN'S SHOES has such heart and against the backdrop of a glam rock Liverpool, I knew it could be very cinematic and a joy to watch it unfold.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BOLAN'S SHOES with Ryan Bury from Motion Picture Exchange (MPX) on behalf of the filmmakers.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

