Russian Subversive Reconnaissance Groups' Activity In Northern Sector Decreased - Military
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The activity of Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups is constant, but it has recently decreased.
According to Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Siversk operational and tactical group of troops, Vadym Mysnyk, said this on television.
'The enemy is constantly using subversive reconnaissance groups We know that intelligence records the presence of such units in our sector, but the cases of their direct use have significantly decreased,' said Mysnyk.
According to him, the winter period partially facilitates such subversive actions by the enemy, but all attempts are detected in a timely manner and are properly countered.
As reported, the Russian occupation army is attempting to expand its zone of influence in the Kharkiv region, in particular, attempts by enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups continue.
Photo credit: ArmyInform
