Russia's Kazan Airport Suspends Flights Over Drone Threat
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia, Kazan International Airport (KZN) imposed flight restrictions Sunday morning "for security reasons" due to an alleged possible drone attack.
This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, Ukrinform saw.
"Temporary restrictions have been introduced at Kazan Airport. Tentatively, there isa threat of a UAV attack," the Shot propaganda platform reported.
It is noted that "the airport is suspending inbound and outbound flights for security reasons".
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed 61 drones had been shot down over four Russian regions overnight Sunday, the Astra Telegram channel reports.
In particular, 37 drones were allegedly shot down over Rostov region, 20 over Bryansk region, another two over Voronezh region, and one each over Belgorod and Orel regions.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 4, the "Carpet" air safety protocol was put in place at the Pulkovo International Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg over the threat of a drone attack.
