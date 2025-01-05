عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia's Kazan Airport Suspends Flights Over Drone Threat

Russia's Kazan Airport Suspends Flights Over Drone Threat


1/5/2025 5:10:53 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia, Kazan International Airport (KZN) imposed flight restrictions Sunday morning "for security reasons" due to an alleged possible drone attack.

This is reported by Russian Telegram channels, Ukrinform saw.

"Temporary restrictions have been introduced at Kazan Airport. Tentatively, there isa threat of a UAV attack," the Shot propaganda platform reported.

It is noted that "the airport is suspending inbound and outbound flights for security reasons".

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed 61 drones had been shot down over four Russian regions overnight Sunday, the Astra Telegram channel reports.

Read also: Drones attacked seaport of Ust- Luga in Leningrad region - CCD

In particular, 37 drones were allegedly shot down over Rostov region, 20 over Bryansk region, another two over Voronezh region, and one each over Belgorod and Orel regions.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on January 4, the "Carpet" air safety protocol was put in place at the Pulkovo International Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg over the threat of a drone attack.

MENAFN05012025000193011044ID1109056032


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search