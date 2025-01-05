Ukrainian Partisans Get Hold Of Personal Data Of Russian Servicemen From Tambov Unit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A field agent working as part of the underground set up by the pro-Ukrainian ATESH movement in Russia and occupied areas gathered personal data of Russian military service members from the 28th Aerospace Force Arsenal in Tambov region.

That's according to the ATESH guerilla movement, Ukrinform reports.

The agent performed a reconnaissance mission targeting the 28th Arsenal of the Russian Aerospace Forces outside the settlement of Znamenka-1, Tambov region.

The arsenal is a top-secret facility where missiles, measuring and launching equipment, and satellites are stored.

The unit stores and maintains operating and dismantled space equipment.

The agent collected data on routine activity on the arsenal premises, the equipment and transport used by service members. This subsequently allowed to collect more information about those serving at the base, including their personal data.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, ATESH partisans located Russia's concealed ammunition depot in the temporarily occupied Crimea.