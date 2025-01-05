DCCI Names Squad For Physically Disabled Champions Trophy

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANS) The National Selection Panel (NSP) of the Differently Abled Council of India (DCCI) has announced the Indian squad for the upcoming Physically Disabled Champions Trophy to be held in Sri Lanka from January 12 to 21.

This is the first time that the is being held since 2019 and India will begin its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on the opening day of the tournament.

The squad was picked after an intensive training camp in Jaipur headed by Rohit Jhalani, who is also the head coach of the Indian physically disabled cricket team. The camp was specially organised for players to showcase their potential to the selection panel. After consideration, the selection panel has picked a 17-member squad for the prestigious tournament.

Speaking about the team, Jhalani said, "It is a very balanced team which is equipped to take on any opponent. Team India is going to create history at this tournament and this is time to chear and support the team and give huge support. I urge each cricket fan to cheer our players on social media using hashtag #dumhaiteammai."

Speaking about India's participation, Ravi Chauhan, general secretary, DCCI said, "We are confident that India will do very well. I am happy that many stakeholders have come together to make India's participation possible. Our main sponsor, Svayam, an accessibility organisation that has been associated with us for a long time, has been a huge support for the team."

Squad: Vikrant Ravindra Keni (c), Ravindra Gopinath Sante (vc), Yogender Singh (wk), Akhil Reddy, Radhika Prasad, Dependra Singh (wk), Akash Anil Patil, Sunny Goyat, Pawan Kumar, Jithendra, Narendra, Rajesh, Nikhil Manhas, Amir Hassan, Majid Magray, Kunal Dattatray Phanase and Surendra.

Non-travelling players: Jaswant Singh, Sadiq, GS Shivashankara

Support Staff: Rohit Jhalani (head coach), Ramswaroop Saini (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Ravindra Patil (assistant coach), Sanket Khedkar (video analyst), Rohit Sharma (fielding coach), Mayank Pushkar (physio).

Schedule of India matches:

Jan 12: India vs Pakistan

Jan 13: India vs England

Jan 15: India vs Sri Lanka

Jan 16: India vs Pakistan

Jan 18: India vs England

Jan 19: India vs Sri Lanka

Jan 21: Final (if qualified)

All India matches will be telecast on DD Sports.