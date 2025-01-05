Sangeeta Bijlani’S Healthy Morning Includes Ginger, Turmeric Shots And ‘Garam Chai’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) Veteran Sangeeta Bijlani shared that she starts her day on a healthy note with ginger, turmeric shot and aloe vera hot water.

Sangeeta took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a glimpse of her healthy morning.

She shared a picture of aloe vera soaked in water and a small glass with her shot.

Sangeeta captioned it:“Good morning Ginger Turmeric shot with Aloe vera and hot water.”

She then shared a of her pouring some hot tea and wrote:“ Adrak and lemon grass ki garam chai.”

The veteran actress then shared a wish for all her fans.

“Happiness to all my beautiful souls,” she wrote.

Last month in December, Sangeeta shared a glimpse of a heartfelt Christmas gift from her former boyfriend, Salman.

She took to her Instagram Stories to post a video showcasing a gift box she received from Salman's clothing brand, Being Human. The box included a Christmas greeting card, chocolates, and other goodies.

In the post, she tagged the 'Tiger 3' actor. The video was set to Andy Williams' classic song,“It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

In a follow-up post, Sangeeta wrote, "It's that time of the year again! Salman Khan's birthday or as his fans would say #bhaikabudday. The man who inspires millions across the globe. Join in making his birthday unforgettable!”

Sangeeta and Salman reportedly began dating in 1986, sharing a serious relationship that lasted eight years. Their bond was so strong that they even made plans to marry, with wedding invitations reportedly printed.

However, their love story took an unexpected turn when the wedding was called off just a month before the big day.

Sangeeta Bijlani, crowned Miss India in 1980, rose to fame as a model and actress in the 1980s and 1990s, earning recognition for her roles in films like Tridev and Yodha.