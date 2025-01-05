Rain Expected Throughout The Week, Warns Qatar Meteorology
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has issued a weather update forecasting rain across the country starting from Tuesday, January 7, 2025.
The rainfall is attributed to an extending low-pressure system that will increase cloud formation across the region.
Meteorologists are predicting predominantly light rainfall, though some areas may experience moderate showers at times.
This weather pattern is expected to affect most parts of the country, with cloud cover expected across Qatar.
Residents and visitors are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and to be vigilant and cautious on the roads.
MENAFN05012025000063011010ID1109055884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.