Rain Expected Throughout The Week, Warns Qatar Meteorology

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Civil Authority has issued a weather update forecasting rain across the country starting from Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

The rainfall is attributed to an extending low-pressure system that will increase cloud formation across the region.

Meteorologists are predicting predominantly light rainfall, though some areas may experience moderate showers at times.

This weather pattern is expected to affect most parts of the country, with cloud cover expected across Qatar.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay updated with the latest weather information and to be vigilant and cautious on the roads.