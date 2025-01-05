Semenivka Bombardment: Casualty Toll Up To Nine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those as a result of the Russian strike on the town of Semenivka in Chernihiv region close to the border with Russia has risen to nine, including two children, aged 8 and 13.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus , Ukrinform saw.

"Nine injured, including two children, aged 8 and 13. All are hospitalized in a neighboring community. One injured person was rushed to the regional hospital," the statement says.

According to Chaus, the damage incurred is assessed as significant, including administrative buildings, a local hospital (not for the first time), two five-storey apartment blocks, several private households, and infrastructure facilities. Today, work is underway to contain damage where the destruction is not critical. First of all, this is about accommodations.

The head of the administration also noted that 24 elderly people were evacuated from a local care home to the corresponding institution in Chernihiv overnight Sunday.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the evening of January 4, the Russians dropped four KAB glide bombs on the town of Semenivka. The attack targeted the central residential part of the settlement.

