Invaders Shell Kherson's Korabel District
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military is shelling the Korabel (Island) neighborhood in Kherson.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram .
“Russian troops are covering the Korabel neighborhood with fire!” the message reads.
Also, the Regional Military Administration reported that another woman who had been injured the day before by Russian shelling of a taxi in the Korabel district of Kherson had turned to the hospital. It is known that the 68-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury. According to the RMA, the number of people injured in this Russian shelling of a taxi in Kherson is five.
Read also:
Russians shell Kherson
region with artillery, drones injuring seven civilians
As Ukrinform reported, on January 2, five people were injured in the shelling of a minibus in the Korabel district of Kherson, according to preliminary data from the regional prosecutor's office. Among the wounded was a 45-year-old woman.
MENAFN03012025000193011044ID1109051927
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.