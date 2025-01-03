Invaders Shell Kherson's Korabel District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military is shelling the Korabel (Island) neighborhood in Kherson.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin in Telegram .

“Russian are covering the Korabel neighborhood with fire!” the message reads.

Also, the Regional Military Administration reported that another woman who had been the day before by Russian shelling of a taxi in the Korabel district of Kherson had turned to the hospital. It is known that the 68-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury. According to the RMA, the number of people injured in this Russian shelling of a taxi in Kherson is five.

As Ukrinform reported, on January 2, five people were injured in the shelling of a minibus in the Korabel district of Kherson, according to preliminary data from the regional prosecutor's office. Among the wounded was a 45-year-old woman.