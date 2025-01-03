Wang Yi To Visit Namibia, The Republic Of The Congo, Chad And Nigeria
(MENAFN- APO Group)
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announces:
Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria from January 5 to 11 at the invitation of these countries. This will be the 35th consecutive year that Chinese foreign minister visits Africa on the first overseas trip at the start of the year.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia.
MENAFN03012025004934011406ID1109051856
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.