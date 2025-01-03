Wang Yi To Visit Namibia, The Republic Of The Congo, Chad And Nigeria

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Foreign Spokesperson Mao Ning announces:

Member of the Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will visit Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad and Nigeria from January 5 to 11 at the invitation of these countries. This will be the 35th consecutive year that Chinese foreign minister visits Africa on the first overseas trip at the start of the year.

