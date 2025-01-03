Aligarh Alumni Association Celebrates Sir Syed Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Aligarh Muslim University Alumni Association (AMUAAQ), an associate organisation of ICBF under the aegis of Indian embassy Qatar, celebrated annual Sir Syed Day on December 27, 2024.

Prof. Naima Khatoon, the first female vice-chancellor in the history of AMU, graced the occasion as chief guest while Ambassador of India to Qatar H E Vipul presided over the gala ceremony. Other guests of honour included Prof. Mohammad Gulrez, former vice-chancellor of AMU; Moez Wajihuddin; Sophia Bukhari, patron of AMUAAQ; while Mustafa M. Hariyanawala, Yashir Nainar, Haroon Sataj Khan and Anwar Karim joined as a special guest.

The programme started with recitation from the Holy Quran followed by observance of silence for two minutes to condole the death of former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh. Ghazala Yasmeen welcomed the guests while Dr. Ashna Nusrat and Dr. Nayeem Aman conducted the programme as masters of ceremony. Dr. Ashna Nusrat also read a message of appreciation from former Chancellor of AMU, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin addressed to AMU Alumni Association Qatar members. President of AMU Alumni Association Qatar, Dr. Nadeem Zafar Jilani welcomed the audience and paid rich tributes to Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and remembered how Sir Syed travelled to England to study the British education system and established MAO College on the pattern of universities of Oxford and Cambridge. He outlined the various social, philanthropic, sporting and skill development activities of AMUAAQ and urged all alumni residing in Qatar to unite under one team.

Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Prof Naima Khatoon spoke and deliberated on the selected theme of the event“one team one dream”. She lauded the love of alumni worldwide for their alma mater and its founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

Ambassador Vipul congratulated Aligarians on the Founder's Day celebrations and acknowledged the contribution of great visionary Sir Syed Ahmed Khan to the nation building. He appreciated AMUAAQ for the amazing work it is doing under the ICBF banner and reiterated Embassy's support and patronage. Other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion included Sophia Bukhari and Anwar Karim. Like previous years AMUAAQ also gave five achievement awards to eminent personalities.

The first award was given for lifetime achievement in the field of education to Prof. Naima Khatoon.

The award of outstanding community service was given to Safeerurahman while Haroon Sartaj Khan, President AMU Alumni Association Oman, was awarded Aligarian of the year.

The award for the media personality of the year was given to RJ Aafrin of Radio Mirchi (89.6) while Akhtar Mehdi of famous Mehdi Hasan Tailors was awarded lifetime achievement for his sartorial excellence in stitching traditional sherwanis which attracted many celebrities and former heads of the state to his shop in Aligarh.

Vice-President of AMUAAQ, Faisal Naseem presented a vote of thanks to sponsors and executive and advisory committee members of AMUAAQ. AMU Alumni from all walks of life joined the function with their families in large numbers. Many prominent residents of Doha also attended, including literary personalities.