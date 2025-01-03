Bitget Launches New Phase Of Wealthy Tuesday With Exclusive High-Yield Savings Products

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, January 3rd, 2025, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has announced the launch of a new phase of Wealthy Tuesday , a featuring high-yield savings products designed to thank users for their continued support. The latest Wealthy Tuesday offerings became available on December 31, 2024, at 15:00 (UTC+8) , providing both new and existing users with attractive savings opportunities for popular cryptocurrencies.

The current Wealthy Tuesday promotion introduces exclusive savings products for BTC and ETH, offering competitive Annual Percentage Rates (APRs) and manageable subscription limits.



BTC Savings: 3% APR for a 14-day term with a personal limit of 2 BTC. ETH Savings: 5% APR for a 14-day term with a personal limit of 40 ETH.

These products are designed to cater to users looking to maximize returns on their idle cryptocurrency assets while enjoying the security and flexibility of Bitget's Earn platform.

To ensure uninterrupted earnings, Bitget offers a Fixed-to-Flexible Savings feature. Upon the maturity of a Fixed Savings subscription, funds are automatically transferred to corresponding Flexible Savings products, allowing users to continue accruing interest without manual intervention. This seamless transition ensures that users' assets remain productive, even after the initial term concludes.

Users can access the Wealthy Tuesday promotion via Bitget's Earn platform. On the website, navigate to the Earn > Savings section to locate the corresponding savings products. For mobile app users, the savings products can be found under Home > Earn > Savings .

The platform's intuitive design enables effortless subscription management. Users can monitor and manage their subscriptions by navigating to Assets > Earn > Savings .

Subscribers benefit from transparent interest accrual and distribution. Interest begins accruing either hourly or daily, depending on the savings product. For hourly distribution, interest is credited to users' spot accounts every hour starting one hour after accrual begins. For daily distribution, interest is credited at 12:00 AM (UTC+8) the following day, with payouts commencing the day after accrual begins.

Interest calculations are straightforward and accessible, with details provided on the product page to ensure clarity for all users. Redemption options are available at any time, allowing users to transfer their principal to their spot accounts immediately through the redeem function.

Wealthy Tuesday exemplifies Bitget's commitment to offering accessible and rewarding financial tools for its global user base. By combining competitive rates, flexible features, and user-friendly interfaces, Bitget continues to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors.

For more details about the Wealthy Tuesday promotion, users can visit the Bitget Earn platform or explore resources like the Beginner's Guide to Bitget Flexible Savings and the Introduction to Bitget Fixed Savings .

About Bitget

