62 million people to impact by major winter storm bringing snow, ice, severe weather

(MENAFN) Beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through Monday, an estimated 62 million people will be impacted by a big winter storm that is expected to unleash a torrent of heavy snow, dangerous ice, rain, and severe thunderstorms over a 1,300-mile region of the United States.



Only the northern states have seen snow and ice so far this winter in the eastern two-thirds of the nation. However, millions of people from the Plains to the East Coast, including those in places less likely to experience winter weather, will be exposed to dangerous conditions as a result of this storm.



With gusts of up to 40 mph and a strong combination of snow, ice, and blizzard conditions, this severe weather system is expected to hit at least a dozen states, making travel dangerous and perhaps causing power outages throughout a large area.



“For some, this could be the heaviest snowfall in over a decade,” NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center warned.



Additionally, the storm may bring severe thunderstorms to regions that are too warm for snow and ice, including some of the same regions that are still healing from the fatal storms that occurred in December.



MENAFN05012025000045016953ID1109055853