Women in Quneitra demands end to Israeli aggression, evacuation from Syrian territory

(MENAFN) Women from Swaysa village and adjacent areas in Syria's Quneitra province, which is under Israeli military control, are demanding a stop to Israeli aggression and the evacuation of its forces from Syrian territory.



In a meeting with Anadolu, Resmiye al-Muhammed, a citizen, stressed: “We do not want the Zionist occupation. This is our land, and we will not surrender it. Women, girls, and children will resist together.”



Quneitra is located in southwestern Syria and has a border with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.



Since the overthrow of Assad's on December 8, the Israeli military has increased its operations on Syrian territory, targeting military installations and expanding its authority over the Golan Heights.



The Israeli troops have also strengthened strikes and enlarged their presence in Quneitra, with recent attacks driving individuals from public buildings and causing in three wounded in demonstration in Swaysa village.



Betul Keryan, a civilian of Swaysa, stated the society’s resistance against the Israeli military, announcing: "Everyone came out to resist, and eventually, the Israeli forces withdrew."



