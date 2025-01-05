Miami authorities charge Olympian Fred Kerley with violence, resisting arrest

(MENAFN)

Authorities in Miami, Florida, have charged US Olympic sprinter Fred Kerley with violence, resisting officers, and disorderly conduct after he was arrested and stun-gunned following an altercation with police officers on Thursday night.



Later, police made the incident's body camera footage public. It depicts police officers approaching Kerley, who placed third in the men's 100-meter event at the 2024 Summer in Paris. Before an arm pushes Kerley and an altercation begins, one cop raises a hand that presses sideways into Kerley's chest. Kerley bats the hand away.



Until the physical altercation starts, there is no sound on the footage, making it hard to hear what is being said. During the struggle, Kerley is pushed to the ground by many officers, and one of them seems to strike him more than once. According to the arrest report, Kerley fell on top of one of the two cops after they lost their balance and fell on their backs. After that, a cop hits Kerley with a dart-firing stun pistol, causing him to tumble to the ground.



