(MENAFN) Israeli Prime has been urged by the family of a hostage who is featured in the most recent produced by Hamas to take advantage of the chance to negotiate a ceasefire agreement, saying the has "torn our hearts to pieces."



The Liri Albag video was made public as indirect talks on a potential ceasefire-for-hostages agreement resumed in Doha. Israeli and Egyptian officials say the talks have not made any forward thus far.



Although 19-year-old Albag makes references to the New Year in the video, which was made public by Hamas' military wing, there is no concrete evidence that it was recorded recently.



During the militant group's October 7, 2023, cross-border attacks, Albag and other field observers from the Nachal Oz military camp near Gaza were captured. According to Israeli authorities, more least 1,200 Israelis were killed and 250 were held captive.



The majority of the 100 captives that Hamas still had in Gaza as of December 5 were kidnapped during those attacks, and some of them had already died. According to the enclave's health ministry, Israel's following war on Hamas in Gaza has claimed the lives of over 45,000 Palestinians.



