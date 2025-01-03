Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,080 In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered approximately 793,250 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and January 3, 2025, with 1,080 soldiers killed or wounded in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 9,677 (+1) Russian tanks, 20,070 (+14) armored fighting vehicles, 21,555 (+3) artillery systems, 1,257 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 1,032 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 3,003 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 369 warplanes, 330 helicopters, 21,249 (+49) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 32,770 (+41) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,675 pieces of special equipment.
Read also:
Ukrainian fighters destroy four Russian T-62 tanks near Chasiv Yar
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
MENAFN03012025000193011044ID1109051459
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.