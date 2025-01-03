25% Rise In Asylum Seekers Crossing English Channel To UK In 2024

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Statistics from the UK Home Office reveal that more than 36,000 asylum seekers crossed the English Channel“illegally” into the UK in 2024. This represents a 25% increase compared to 2023.

The UK Home Office has not released figures on the number of people who have lost their lives during the migration journey, but it had previously declared 2024 as the deadliest year for asylum seekers crossing the Channel.

However, the French Coastguard reported that at least 53 people lost their lives on this route over the past 12 months.

A spokesperson for the UK Home Office commented on human traffickers, saying,“Smuggling gangs don't care whether people live or die as long as they're getting paid.”

The UK Home Office has reiterated its commitment to taking all necessary steps to dismantle human trafficking networks.

The UK's National Crime Agency reports that there are currently about 70 open cases related to organized migration crimes or human trafficking.

Both of the UK's major political parties have pledged to reduce the number of people crossing the English Channel. However, the number of“illegal” asylum seekers entering the UK via this route has significantly increased since 2018.

According to statistics, around 300 people crossed in 2018, this number rose to 1,843 in 2019, 8,466 in 2020, and reached 28,526 in 2021.

The rising number of asylum seekers crossing the English Channel underscores a growing humanitarian crisis that requires urgent attention. Despite political promises to reduce these numbers, the influx continues, with many migrants risking their lives in dangerous conditions.

To effectively address this issue, the UK government must focus on both controlling illegal migration and improving legal pathways for asylum seekers. Collaboration with neighboring countries and dismantling human trafficking networks will be crucial in preventing further loss of life and ensuring safer migration options.

