(MENAFN) The Biden has confirmed a key USD8 billion militaries bundle for Israel, comprising fighter jet ammunition, artillery shells, as well as attack helicopter weapons, an Israeli channel released on Saturday.



An anonymous sources noted that the US State Department had unofficially informed regarding the military agreement, anticipated to be the last bundle from the current government ahead of President-elect Donald takes office on January 20.



The confirmation happens due to extreme Israeli actions in northern Gaza, centering on the Jabalia Refugee Camp, Beit Lahia, as well as Beit Hanoun since October 5.



Based on a report from an Israeli agency, the bundle consists of AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM air-to-air weapons for defend against aerial risks such as drones.



In addition, it includes 155mm artillery shells, AGM-114 Hellfire weapons for attack helicopters, small-diameter bombs, as well as JDAM (Joint Direct Attack Munition) systems to change untraced bombs into precision-traced arms. Moreover, it has 500-kilogram warheads for soldier jets.



Since part of the tools may come from current US stockpiles, most of them are going to need fresh manufacture, with delivery projected more than many years, based on the sources.



The department informed Congress that the agreement target is to deepen Israel’s long-term stability by restocking important arms and air defense systems.

