Muslim Woman In Burqa Mocked At Restaurant By Foreign Tourist Here's What Police Say

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A from Dubai has been making rounds on social and has sparked outrage in the country. In the video, a woman can be seen having dinner wearing a burqa - a veil. The clip also features a woman who can be seen laughing at the act.

This video, which has garnered over 2.6 million views, has sparked outrage in the country.

Sharing the video, a woman wrote on social media X,“In Dubai , a non-Muslim European woman films a Gulf and mocks her religion.”

In Arabic, she also tags Dubai Police and calls for action.

"Where is Dubai Police? @DubaiPoliceHQ," she writes.

Notably, in UAE, it is prohibited to film local women without their consent.

"Why not arrest her and then refer her to the Public Prosecution? Do they have laws that preserve the dignity and privacy of Gulf tourists and prevent her from being photographed without her permission and defamed? Where are human rights? Where is the respect for religious rituals?" the post further reads.

Several women came forward to defend the woman for her religious choice.

"I remember complaints from veiled Emirati women who were being fought to pave the way for the Abrahamic religion and they were being suppressed because they were committed and chose to cover their faces," another woman wrote.

"By God, I remember a program broadcast where they were talking and crying because of the amount of suppression and psychological warfare against them."

One user commented,“This is a clear violation of privacy . People need to respect cultural norms when they travel.”

Another user said,“It's disappointing to see tourists mocking traditions in such a public manner. This shouldn't go unpunished.”

Dubai Police has also responded on the post.

"Thank you for contacting Dubai Police General Command. The matter has been transferred to the relevant authority to take the necessary measures," it wrote in Arabic.