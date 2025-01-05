J&K News: Four Passengers Killed In Kishtwar Road Accident, 2 Missing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Four died in a road accident in Paddar, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Sunday. Two other people, including the driver, have been reported missing.

Rescue operations were launched immediately upon receiving the information.

Union Jitendra Singh took to social X and said that he was in touch with the Kishtwar District Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan and was receiving updates about the accident.

"Got in touch with DC Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan immediately after receiving the report of a road accident at Sanyas in the Paddar area.5 persons were travelling in the vehicle. Rescue teams have been put into action. I am regularly receiving the updates," the post read.

The Union Minister offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

"Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Om Shanti," the post further read.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Tragedy struck in Bandipora district on after an army vehicle veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge near the Wular viewpoint in the SK Payeen area.

Two soldiers have died and three others have been injured in the accident, said Masarat Iqbal Wani, Medical Superintendent of Bandipora District hospital."The three people have been referred for Srinagar for the medical treatment. We immediately sent our ambulance upon receiving the information of the accident.." the Medical Superintendent told ANI.

The injured personnel were immediately taken to a local hospital and were later referred to a medical facility in Srinagar for advanced medical treatment of the injured has been declared stable however two others are still in emergency."One of them is in stable condition; two are in emergency..." Wani further added.