Viral Video: 'Larger-Than-Life' Boarding Pass Leaves Social Media In Splits Makemytrip Responds

However, a new video of a traveller has gained widespread attention on social media for a very strange reason.

It features a man, his 'larger-than-life' boarding pass, and a witty comment by a ticketing firm, leaving the internet in splits. The video has gone viral.

In the video, shared by an Instagram user, a man can be seen getting his boarding pass verified for entry inside the airport. But instead of the usual A4-size sheet, it is printed on an AO-size sheet.

The security official examines the pass but can barely keep a straight face at its eccentricity.

The video's hilarious caption reads,“Don't ask your friends to print your boarding pass.”

It has garnered over 19.6 million views and 700,000 likes on Instagram.

Users of the platform had hilarious takes on the video.

“They must be working at printing press,” a user wrote.

"Boarding pass ya flying carpet?" another wrote.

"My boarding pass a key JUMBO XEROX," one user wrote.

"Btw it's itinerary not a boarding pass," another wrote.

"Guess he didn't want to risk losing it," one user said, while another joked, "That's one way to ensure TSA doesn't miss your flight details!"

Another said, "Are you taking flight or planning to fly on boarding pass?"

Some users also said that this might be a promotional video under the garb of a prank.

Online ticketing platform MakeMyTrip also commented on the video saying, "Arey yaar thoda paper bachao, MMT se booked tickets directly WhatsApp se entry pe dikhao!"

"And for your larger-than-life passion for travel, sending you a larger-than-life gift in your DM with love from us," it added. The contents of the DM remain unknown.