ROYAL COMMISSION FOR ALULA LAUNCHES CITRUS SEASON AS PART OF ANNUAL HARVEST CELEBRATIONS FOR RESIDENTS AND TOURISTS

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)



Held from January 3-11, event enhances AlUla's position as a leading destination for agri-tourism. Citrus Season drives AlUla's economic growth by helping farms sell fresh and locally grown produce, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, January , 2025: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has officially launched the 2025 Citrus Season celebration, which will take place from January 3 to 11. Coinciding with the harvest period, this event is part of RCU's ongoing efforts to support the agricultural sector and enhance AlUla's position as a leading agricultural destination.

The goal of Citrus Season is to drive economic growth through effective community initiatives and sustainable development projects. It provides a dynamic platform for farms to market their produce, which amounts to thousands of tonnes of fruit from November to February, contributing to the agricultural and economic development of the region. This event highlights the diverse range of citrus fruits grown in AlUla, which is home to more than 5,000 farms, with 405,000 trees growing 29 different varieties of citrus, including oranges, sweet lemons, tangelos, navel oranges, mandarins, clementines, grapefruits, and kumquats. The total agricultural area of these farms spans 701 hectares, producing 14,000 tonnes of citrus fruits annually, reflecting AlUla's vital role in promoting the agricultural sector and supporting the Kingdom's economic diversification. This production is part of Saudi Arabia's total annual citrus output of 160,000 tonnes. RCU places great importance on the development of AlUla's agricultural sector to enhance economic opportunities, increase competitiveness among producers, create more opportunities for residents, and offer a unique experience for visitors through a variety of interactive activities that highlight the importance of agriculture in the present and future of the region. This year's Citrus Season will feature special exhibitions by local farmers and producers, along with activities for residents and visitors. Additionally, a training course will be held to provide local families and chefs with the skills needed to use citrus fruits in preparing a variety of sweets and dishes to be showcased at the market. Alongside the AlUla Date Season, Citrus Season is an important economic driver that reflects the agricultural richness of AlUla. Dates and citrus fruits contribute to supporting the local economy and enhancing the presence of AlUla's products in local and regional markets, in line with RCU's objectives to achieve sustainable development.