Secondary Tickets Market, 28% Of Growth To Originate From North America, Technavio

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered Type (Sports events, Concerts, Performing arts, and Movies), Mode Of Booking (Online and Offline), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Companies Covered Ace Ticket LLC, Anschutz Entertainment Group Inc., Citizen Ticket Ltd., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, eBay Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Face-value Alliance Ticketing Ltd., Ideabud LLC, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., PrimeSport LLC, SeatGeek Inc., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Twickets Ltd., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., and Vivid Seats Inc.

Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

North America

-

North America is estimated to contribute

28%. To the growth of the global market.

In the geographic landscape of the secondary tickets market, fraudulent activities such as ticket scalping and the resale of tickets continue to pose moral concerns for sincere fans. Exorbitant costs, driven by dishonest persons using bots and automated software, create risks for consumers seeking acceptable prices. The global market for tickets, including concerts, sports events, theater performances, and special events, has become a commanding presence in the entertainment industry. Urbanization and digital platforms have expanded the market, making trips and experiences more accessible but also increasing the prevalence of deceptive advertising on third-party platforms. Technological changes, such as sophisticated bots and algorithms, have complicated security measures for individual sellers and professional resellers/brokers. Blockchain technology offers potential solutions through ticket ownership and authenticity, but consumer complaints persist due to inflated prices and the risks associated with automated scalping. Equitable ticket allocation and a user-friendly ecosystem remain elusive goals in this complex market.

The secondary tickets market refers to the sale of tickets for events that have already been purchased by individuals but are now being resold. This market provides an opportunity for fans to purchase tickets to sold-out events. It operates through various platforms, including online marketplaces and brokers. The demand for secondary tickets is driven by the desire to attend popular events that may have limited ticket availability. The market functions based on supply and demand principles, with prices fluctuating according to the availability and desirability of the tickets. It's essential to note that the purchase of secondary tickets may come with additional fees and potential risks, such as the possibility of counterfeit tickets.

For more insights on North America's significant contribution along with the market share of rest of the regions and countries

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Sports events

1.2 Concerts

1.3 Performing arts 1.4 Movies



2.1 Online 2.2 Offline



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

Get a glance at the market contribution of rest of the segments

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Research Analysis

The secondary tickets marketplace experiences significant demand during sold-out concerts, big athletic events, and blockbuster theatrical plays. This demand often leads to a spike in prices, making tickets unaffordable for sincere fans. The resale of tickets through unofficial channels and third-party platforms poses moral concerns and risks, including fraudulent activities, unfair competition, and deceptive advertising. Dishonest persons use automated software and bots to buy tickets in restricted quantities, leading to inflated prices and exorbitant costs. Ethical considerations and customer trust are crucial in this market, as fans seek convenience without falling victim to fraudulent scalpers.

Market Overview

The Secondary Tickets Market refers to the sale and purchase of tickets for events that have already been issued. This market operates independently of the primary market, which sells tickets directly from the event organizers or venues. The demand for secondary tickets arises due to various reasons such as unavailability of tickets in the primary market, high demand for popular events, or the convenience of purchasing tickets closer to the event date. The market for secondary tickets is regulated by various laws and regulations to prevent fraudulent activities and ensure fair pricing. The use of technology, such as mobile applications and websites, has significantly increased the accessibility and convenience of buying and selling secondary tickets. The market for secondary tickets is a dynamic one, with prices fluctuating based on various factors such as demand, supply, and the proximity of the event date.

Start exploring market insights by

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10

Vendor

Landscape

11

Vendor

Analysis

12

Appendix

