NRI Husband Divorces Wife By Giving 'Triple Talaq' On Video Call Police File Complaint Over Harassment, Dowry

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Triple Talaq: A UK-based Indian allegedly cut ties with his wife after giving her divorce via triple talaq on a call, reported Asian News International on Saturday. The victim has filed a complaint with Mumbai over harassment and dowry demands.

As per an ANI report, police have filed a case against the man under the Muslim Women (Protection of Marriage Rights) Bill and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



The victim claimed that her husband sent her back to India after confiscating her jewellery and cutting off communication. Later, he divorced her through triple talaq during a video call, reported ANI, citing the complaint registered at Mumbai's NRI Sagar Police.

Victim married in 2022, was abused, harassed by in-laws and husband

The victim was married to the accused, Aaqib Bhatiwala, in 2022, as per Muslim customs. The marital life was normal in the beginning, said the victim. However, she said, the situation changed after she moved into her in-laws' residence in Wadala, adding that the harassment by her in-laws worsened when all of them moved to the United Kingdom at her husband's place, reported ANI.

The victim claimed that following a domestic dispute, her husband confiscated her jewellery and sent her back to India, cutting off communication. Subsequently, she received a divorce through triple talaq during a video call. Even after returning to the UK, the victim claims she was denied entry to her husband's home.

Mumbai police initiate probe

Mumbai police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Triple Talaq is the process of divorce under Islamic law, where a husband can divorce his wife by pronouncing 'Talaq' three times.

A Supreme Court bench held the practice as unconstitutional in August 2017. The five judge-bench held that the practice of Talaq-e-biddat or Triple Talaq was 'manifestly arbitrary' and unconstitutional. The practice is illegal in India as per the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.