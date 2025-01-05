عربي


Deepika Padukone's Birthday: Top 10 Best Performances By The Singham 3 Actress How To Watch The Movies On OTT

1/5/2025 1:18:37 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Deepika Padukone's birthday: The actress, who stormed into bollywood with a debut against Shah Rukh Khan in Om Shanti Om, turned 39 on January 5. She was last seen in Singham 3. Let's take a look at 10 of her iconic movies available on OTT.

Love Aaj Kal

Plot: Jai and Meera, a modern London couple, mutually break up for their careers but remain friends. Influenced by Veer's love story, Jai realises he still loves Meera and returns to India, where they reunite, mirroring Veer's happy ending with Harleen.

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video

Also Read | Vidya Balan's birthday: Top 10 off-beat movies to watch on OTT Cocktail

Plot: Meera, a shy Indian girl in London, befriends party girl Veronica after her husband abandons her. Both women fall for Gautam, a flirtatious playboy. Amid love triangles, heartbreak and reconciliation, Veronica realises Gautam truly loves Meera. She sacrifices her feelings and helps reunite them in India. The trio rebuilds their friendship.

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia

Where to watch: JioCinema, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Plot: Naina, a shy medical student, reconnects with old friends Bunny, Avi and Aditi during a trekking trip. While Naina falls for Bunny, his desire to travel conflicts with her settled lifestyle. Years later, they reunite at Aditi's wedding. Bunny realises his love for Naina and sacrifices his dream job to be with her, proposing marriage.

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Apple TV

Also Read | Vanvaas OTT Release: When is Nana Patekar's heartwarming family drama releasing? Chennai Express

Plot: Rahul, a Mumbai bachelor, reluctantly travels with his grandfather's ashes on the Chennai Express. He helps Meenamma escape a forced marriage and gets entangled with her mafia family.

