6 Drug Peddlers Arrested Across Kashmir

In Srinagar, a police team headed by SHO Police Station Shalteng, at a surprise naka established at Lawaypora/ Mujgund Axis intercepted a suspicious person. During checking, approximately 22 grams of heroin like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat @Shaka son of Ghulam Ahmed Bhat resident of Astan Mohalla Gundhasibhat Srinagar, a police spokesman said in a statement.

Moreover, a police team of Police Station Zadibal at a checkpoint established at Sazgari Pora, apprehended a suspicious person namely Waseem Ahmad Bafanda son of Ghulam Ahmad resident of Dangerpora Malbagh Hazratbal. During his personal search, 04 grams of heroin and cash ₹ 3020 was recovered from his possession, police said.

In Sopore, a police team led by SHO Police Station Sopore under the supervision of SDPO Sopore, Shri Sarfaraz Bashir-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Adipora crossing intercepted a suspicious person carrying a polythene bag. He has been identified as Owais Bashir Shakari resident of Sher-Colony, Sopore. During search, 5.10 grams of a brown sugar-like contraband substance was recovered, police added.

In Awantipora, a police team during naka checking in the jurisdiction of Police Station Tral apprehended a drug peddler identified as Aqib Qadir Sofi son of Ghulam Qadir Sofi resident of Gang Tral. During search, officers were able to recover approximately 01 kg of powdered charas-like contraband substance from his possession, the statement reads.

Meanwhile, in Baramulla a police team headed by SHO Police Station Boniyar at a checkpoint established at Bela Crossing Boniyar, intercepted a suspicious person. He has been identified as Rafiq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Tariq Ahmad, resident of Hundi Nowshera. During the search, 50 grams of a charas-like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. During questioning, the accused disclosed that he had procured the contraband from a woman identified as Shameema Begum, wife of Mohd Maqbool Sheikh, resident of Lari Kasi Boniyar, police said.

Acting on this lead, a police team accompanied by the concerned magistrate, searched the residential house of the said woman. The operation resulted in the recovery of 62 grams of charas-like contraband substance and 1 kg of charas powder. Further investigation is underway to uncover the broader nexus of this illegal activity, police added.

“All the accused persons have been arrested and cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations. Further investigations have been initiated,” police said.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said .

