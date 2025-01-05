Germany’s uranium imports from Russia increase 70 percent

(MENAFN) Germany has hugely surged its uranium imports from Russia in the previous year, importing 60.8 tons, which is a 70 percent increase from the prior year, based on a recent statement from Der Spiegel released on Friday.



The outcomes are according to figures from Lower Saxony’s Ministry for Environment, and Climate Protection.



The uranium is being made at the Advanced Nuclear Fuels facility in Lingen, which functions under French ownership via Framatome, a part of energy company EDF. The plant is gearing up to produce specific nuclear cells for the Soviet-designed WWER vessels still occurring in Eastern Europe. These power plants have hugely relied on Russian-based fuel cells.



The German government stated that brought ins of uranium from Russia are not included in any of the EU-spread sanctions forced on Moscow.



“There is currently no European Union import or export embargo against Russia for nuclear fuel for peaceful use,” the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection noted.

MENAFN05012025000045016755ID1109055500