Black Rose Winners And Black History Celebration Announced

Black Culture Foundation President Carl M. Dameron

SAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Black Culture Foundation announces the Annual San Bernardino Black History Celebration, featuring the 46th Black History Parade, Festival's 32nd annual Black Rose Awards. Both events are on Saturday, February 1, and Gospel Fest on Saturday, February 22, 2025.“This year's theme,“Black History is Alive!” celebrates Black Americans' rich heritage, ongoing contributions, and bright future,” said Black Culture Foundation President Carl M. DameronBlack Rose Awards:.Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025.Time: 5:30 P.M. to 8:30 P.M..Location: Cal State San Bernardino, The Santos Manuel Student Union, 5500 University Pkwy., San Bernardino, CA 92407The 32nd Annual Black Rose Awards will honor 10 outstanding community leaders with lifetime achievement honors called Black Rose Awards. Awardees, including Dr. Hardy Brown, Sr. , will be honored as Humanitarian of the Year, and the San Manuel Band Of Mission Indians will receive the Jim King Founders Award.Additional Black Rose Award winners include an inspiring group of leaders:Dr. Shene Bowie ( ), Dr. Teri Davis ( ), Elizabeth Cochrane-Benoit ( ), Dr. Arlington Rodgers, Jr. ( ), Charles "Chuck" Singleton ( ), Richard Wallace ( ), Lawrence Hardy ( ), and Deborah Franklin ( ). Their dedication and achievements deserve celebration.Black History Parade Details:.Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025.Time: 9:00 A.M..Route: Baseline and Mt. Vernon to California Street“The parade, a beloved tradition since 1968, will march through the heart of Westside San Bernardino, inspiring the community with its vibrant energy and cultural significance,” said Dameron.Black History Festival Details:.Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025.Time: 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M..Location: Arroyo High School, 1881 W. Base Line St., San Bernardino, CA 92411According to Dameron, the festival will feature a diverse range of vendors, performers, and community organizations. Attendees can enjoy delicious food, cultural arts, and live entertainment, including comedians, dancers, and singers.Gospel Fest Details:.Date: Saturday, February 22.Time: 6:30 to 7:30 pm.Location: TBD.Chair Bishop Kenneth WellsA celebration of Gospel, celebrating the rich Black history of gospel music with performances from some of our area's best gospel choirs.Join the CelebrationThe Black Culture Foundation invites individuals, organizations, and businesses to participate in this historic event.“Whether you are attending the events, marching in the parade, or volunteering to ensure the events are a success, your involvement will help make this year's Black History celebrations a resounding success,” said Dameron.Sponsorship OpportunitiesThe Black Culture Foundation is seeking sponsors to help make this event successful. Sponsorship packages offer a variety of benefits, including logo placement, advertising mentions, booth space at the festival, and tickets to the Black Rose Awards are available online at SBBCFoundation .About the Black Culture FoundationThe Black Culture Foundation's noble purpose is to kindle an interest in and deeper appreciation of Black culture, raise community awareness about the achievements of Black individuals, past and present, and organize an annual Black History Month parade and associated cultural events. Furthermore, the foundation seeks to transcend cultural barriers by uniting the local community and celebrating this event with unity and brotherhood.For more information, email ... or call Carl M. Dameron at (909) 534-9500.

