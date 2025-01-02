Ainewsbreaks Gaxos.Ai Inc. (NASDAQ: GXAI) Introduces Meshy 4 Integration To Enhance 3D Modeling For Game Developers

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Gaxos (NASDAQ: GXAI) has completed a registered direct offering, raising approximately $4 million in gross proceeds through the sale of 1,346,669 shares of common stock at $3.00 per share. Concurrently, the company issued unregistered warrants in a private placement, granting the option to purchase an additional 1,346,669 shares at the same price, with a three-year expiration. H.C. Wainwright & Co. served as the exclusive placement agent. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital. The shares were offered under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC, while the warrants were issued under an exemption from registration.

About Gaxos Inc.

Gaxos isn't just developing applications; it's redefining the human-AI relationship. The company's offerings span health and wellness as well as gaming. Gaxos is committed to addressing health, longevity, and entertainment, through AI solutions. For more information about the company, visit

