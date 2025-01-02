Monica M. Anderson Promoted To Senior Vice President/Human Resources Manager - Recruiter At First Bank And Trust

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





ABINGDON, Va., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank and Trust Company and its parent holding company, First Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce the promotion of Monica M. Anderson to Senior Vice President/Human Resources Manager – Recruiter. With 18 years of dedicated service to the organization, Anderson will assume this new role, in which she will continue to oversee the daily operations of the Human Resources department, while also directing an expanded focus on recruitment and the sourcing of new talent.

Anderson is an accomplished financial services professional, boasting over 32 years of experience in the banking industry. She is an alumna of the University of Tennessee, where she obtained a degree in Accounting. Monica began her career with First Bank and Trust Company in 2006 as Vice President/Auditor before transitioning into the role of Vice President of Human Resources in 2013. In 2016, she earned her SHRM-CP Certification, further enhancing her expertise in human resources.

As Senior Vice President/Human Resources Manager - Recruiter, Anderson will assume a pivotal role in identifying and attracting top-tier talent for the organization. She will collaborate closely with senior management to evaluate recruitment needs and develop a robust pipeline of prospective employees. While Anderson's ongoing human resources responsibilities will continue to be a primary focus, she is eager to seize the opportunity to further contribute to the growth of First Bank and Trust through strategic talent acquisition efforts.

"I am truly excited about this promotion and the opportunity to assume a more active role in the bank's recruitment efforts," Anderson stated. "I am eager to highlight the exceptional benefits that First Bank and Trust provides to prospective employees, while also continuing to collaborate with our dedicated staff to ensure they possess the necessary tools to succeed."

"Monica's dedication and expertise have been crucial in making our bank a great place to work. Her promotion reflects her exceptional leadership and commitment to creating a supportive and dynamic workplace. I am confident that her strategic vision will significantly enhance our ability to attract and retain top talent for years to come," stated Mark Nelson, President and CEO of First Bank and Trust Company.

Anderson attributes her achievements to the unwavering support and diligent efforts of her team. "I am grateful for the hard work and commitment exhibited by my outstanding HR team. I consistently rely on them to accomplish our goals, and this promotion signifies not only my contributions but also their invaluable support."

In addition to her departmental responsibilities, Anderson serves as a member of the Virginia Bankers Association (VBA) HR Committee, underscoring her dedication to the field of human resources and the advancement of the banking industry.

Anderson resides in Bluff City, Tennessee, with her husband and biggest supporter, Mike.

Anderson can be reached at [email protected] . All recruitment opportunities can be found at .

