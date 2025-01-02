Georgia-Pacific Completes Investments In Mt. Wolf Corrugated Plant

(MENAFN- 3BL) ATLANTA, January 2, 2025 /3BL/ - Georgia-Pacific has completed the upgrades to its Mt. Wolf, Pennsylvania, corrugated facility that began in 2022. The totaled more than $18 million and funded new equipment to modernize the plant's operations.

The upgrades included a new rooftop cyclone, a new corrugator and a state-of-the-art specialty gluer. This new equipment gives the improved efficiency, the ability to run digital print, and the capability to handle harder-to-run business.

“This project has been a of love for our facility, and we are proud that it is finally complete,” said Mario Williams, area operations leader.“The investment is a testament to the pride our employees have in our plant and in the Mt. Wolf community, and we look forward to sharing that pride with our teams, customers and neighbors for years to come.”

Georgia-Pacific's Mt. Wolf facility is also continuing their investments in the community. Every year, the plant makes a $5,000 donation to the Eagle Fire Company, $5,000 to the Union Fire Company and $2,500 to Leg Up Farm. These donations help ensure our first responders and those in the community with unique challenges are getting the support they need.

“Part of Georgia-Pacific's vision is to be good stewards of our communities and help the areas where we operate thrive,” said Daniel Brooks, area general manager.“By contributing to these local organizations, not only are we living up to our vision, but we're also showing those in the community and surrounding area that we care about what's happening outside our walls as much as what's happening inside.”

The Mt. Wolf plant directly employs approximately 100 people. Over the past 10 years, just over $26 million in capital funds has been invested in the facility.

Stay updated on business news from Georgia-Pacific by visiting .

Media Contact:

Lauren Campen

404-652-8962

# # #