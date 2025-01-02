Investing In Gender Equality Offers A Bridge To A Healthier And More Stable Future

(MENAFN- 3BL) by Margret Trilli, CEO & Chief Office of ImpactAssets

For impact investors, the question is not why gender equality matters - it's how to effectively allocate capital in ways that empower women and catalyze meaningful progress far more quickly.

To be sure, impact investing alone cannot be a panacea for gender inequality, but it is an indispensable component of a larger solution. Gender equality can itself be an impact objective or, for portfolios targeting other impact themes, gender equality can be an awareness that impact investors incorporate into their work.

At ImpactAssets, we focus on three essential areas of need where capital of impact investors can be most effective at driving gender equality: 1) advancing economic inclusion; 2) delivering products and services that improve lives and outcomes; 3) and increasing representation and voice.

Together with our clients and partners, we are driving progress in these areas, and many other gender lens impact investors are scaling up capital flows in similar ways. However, addressing a challenge as entrenched and widespread as gender inequality requires significantly more investment.

Read Margaret's full article which includes: Expanding Economic Opportunities for Women; Elevating Women's Voices in Leadership; and Investing in Women Catalyzes Deep, Transformative Impact

