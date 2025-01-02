Aqua Security Named Leader And Outperformer In Gigaom Radar For Container Security

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report highlights Aqua's continuous innovation, focus on emerging technologies, and ability to quickly address new security challenges in cloud native environments

BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua Security, the pioneer in cloud native security, today announced it was named an Outperformer and Leader in the Innovation/Platform Play quadrant of the GigaOm Radar for Container Security. The report , which examined 22 container security solutions and compared their offerings against capabilities and business requirements, offers a overview and identifies leading vendors to help inform buying decisions.

GigaOm classified Aqua as an Outperformer and Leader thanks to its rapid pace of innovation, strong focus on emerging technologies, continuous expansion of platform capabilities , and ability to quickly address new security challenges in cloud native environments. Aqua was the only vendor to receive five stars in five different key features comparisons, including drift analysis, lifecycle security management, deep image threat analysis, registry scanning and monitoring, and secrets management. Aqua also received five stars for its scalability.

According to the report:“Aqua's platform is particularly well suited for organizations adopting cloud native technologies and containerized applications, helping them secure their entire application lifecycle from development to production across diverse cloud environments.”

“Container security is in Aqua's DNA. We were one of the first to tackle this critical challenge, and we've never stopped innovating. Containers are the pivotal technology used in every cloud native application, and we consistently develop and bring to market industry-leading solutions that protect customers who use them - in every application, everywhere they run,” said Rani Osnat, SVP Strategy at Aqua.“This recognition highlights Aqua's unmatched leadership through impactful and highly scalable solutions that address the real-world needs for security without sacrificing speed of development.”

The report specifically notes Aqua's emerging features such as code-to-cloud vulnerability management and threat intelligence as part of its comprehensive platform . It highlights the value delivered by Aqua's dedicated Nautilus research team that drives innovative technology embedded into Aqua's threat detection and response capabilities, ensuring the Aqua platform is constantly updated to identify and protect against the most current cloud native attack vectors.

The GigaOm Radar offers a deeper understanding of the latest trends in container security, available solutions, and the key criteria to consider when looking for a solution that meets your organization's unique security needs. Download the report to learn more about how Aqua outperforms competition and offers complete lifecycle protection for containerized applications, regardless of where they are deployed, ensuring comprehensive security from development to deployment to runtime.

