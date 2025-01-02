Autoalert CXM: Leading The Automotive CRM Space With Proactive Customer Engagement And New ILM Certifications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AutoAlert CXM: Leading the Automotive CRM Space

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AutoAlert, the automotive industry's leading provider of customer experience solutions, is proud to spotlight AutoAlert CXM , a next-generation automotive CRM solution redefining the landscape of dealership customer relationship management.Backed by the industry's #1 data platform , AutoAlert CXM is a proactive, behavior-based CRM designed to give dealerships a competitive edge in driving sales and customer loyalty.In addition to its innovative features, AutoAlert recently achieved ILM certification with three additional OEM brands: Volvo Car USA, Volkswagen of America, and Mazda Canada. These certifications demonstrate AutoAlert's commitment to delivering certified solutions that meet the highest OEM industry standards, further empowering dealerships to optimize their operations and customer engagement.Mobile-Friendly and Packed with Advanced FeaturesDesigned for modern dealership operations, AutoAlert CXM is a fully mobile-friendly platform that enables dealership staff to manage leads, tasks, and customer interactions seamlessly from any device. The integrated desking tool is another standout feature, providing cutting-edge functionality for deal structuring and maximizing operational efficiency. With AutoAlert CXM, dealerships can manage every aspect of the sales cycle with ease, flexibility, and precision.Powered by the Industry's Leading Data Mining PlatformAt the heart of AutoAlert CXM is the industry's most advanced data mining platform, empowering dealerships to uncover actionable insights from their customer base. By leveraging data to identify new opportunities and anticipate customer needs, AutoAlert CXM goes beyond traditional CRM capabilities to deliver a solution that drives results.Proven Results and Industry LeadershipAs dealerships continue to navigate an increasingly competitive marketplace, AutoAlert CXM has emerged as a clear choice for those seeking an innovative, behavior-based automotive CRM.“AutoAlert CXM provides dealerships with the tools they need to proactively engage customers and stay ahead in a dynamic industry,” said Allan Stejskal, Chief Executive Officer at AutoAlert.“Adding the three ILM certifications further solidifies AutoAlert's leadership position as a trusted dealership partner.”See AutoAlert CXM in Action at NADA 2025Dealerships are invited to see AutoAlert CXM in action at NADA 2025 in New Orleans from January 24 to 26. Visit the AutoAlert booth 3519 for a live demo and discover how this next-generation dealership CRM can transform your operations. Plus, schedule a demo before the event and receive a free pickleball paddle set at the show!Experience the AutoAlert CXM AdvantageFor dealerships looking to elevate their CRM strategy, AutoAlert CXM provides an unmatched solution that drives engagement, builds loyalty, and delivers measurable results. Learn more about AutoAlert CXM and how it can transform your dealership at .About AutoAlertAutoAlert offers innovative solutions that maximize dealership profitability by focusing on customer relationships and creating direct opportunities for meaningful data-driven connections.Founded in 2002, AutoAlert is the leading automotive software and data mining provider. It enhances customer relationships, leading to repeat sales, service, and increased loyalty. AutoAlert aims to empower innovative automotive partnerships and improve data-driven customer experiences.AutoAlert is proud to lead the automotive industry in data security. Its high-level security is independently audited and certified by Soc 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

