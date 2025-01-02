CU*SOUTH Announces Merger With Integrative Financial Services, Strengthening Essential Services Division

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rebecca Schmidt to join CU*SOUTH as CFO, bringing credit union leadership experience and expertise.

- Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTHFAIRHOPE, AL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CU*SOUTH , a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides an essential suite of solutions and services for credit unions, is proud to announce its merger with Integrative Financial Services (IFS), a firm known for delivering people-focused financial strategies and executive solutions.The merger reflects CU*SOUTH's ongoing commitment to empowering credit unions with reliable, innovative tools that support operational efficiency and financial growth, and will further enhance CU*SOUTH's Accounting solutions within its Essential Services division.These include bookkeeping, accounts payable and Fractional CFO services, positioning the organization to better serve credit unions nationwide.Additionally, Rebecca Schmidt, founder and CEO of IFS, will assume the role of CFO of CU*SOUTH effective January 1, 2025. Schmidt brings extensive experience as a former credit union leader, providing a unique, firsthand perspective on the challenges credit unions face.“IFS was built on the belief that strong financial strategies come from truly understanding the needs of credit unions,” said Schmidt.“By joining CU*SOUTH, we have an incredible opportunity to expand our reach and provide credit unions with the tools and expertise they need to thrive. I'm excited to step into the role of CFO and collaborate with CU*SOUTH's talented team to drive meaningful results for our clients.”Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH, expressed his enthusiasm about Schmidt joining the CUSO.“We are thrilled to welcome Rebecca and the IFS team to CU*SOUTH,” said West.“Rebecca's depth of experience and leadership aligns perfectly with our mission to support credit unions with the best technology and services in the industry. This merger expands our capabilities, allowing us to offer enhanced financial solutions to credit unions, helping them grow and succeed.”###About CU*SOUTHCU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth .

