EMMY® AWARD-WINNING ACTOR ERIC STONESTREET SHOWCASES HOW TRAVELERS CAN 'EXPERIENCE MORE AT SEATM' WITH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE IN ITS NEW AD CAMPAIGN

The new campaign features 30 and 15-second spots highlighting the Company's recently unveiled 'Experience More' brand positioning by following Stonestreet aboard one of NCL's world-class vessels, as he immerses himself in a variety of incredible experiences. The ads reinforce the ease and flexibility of cruising with NCL to guests looking to embark on their very first at-sea vacation or loyal cruisers who love the Brand's exciting offerings and genuine service aboard its 19-ship fleet. From relaxing in the Thermal Suite of the Mandara Spa and Salon to racing through the world's only racetracks at sea, Stonestreet takes travelers on an NCL journey enjoying the onboard offerings and discovering iconic destinations in the Caribbean and Europe that the cruise line sails to. As a charismatic and relatable celebrity figure, Stonestreet brings joy to audiences through his wit, and now as the new brand ambassador, he seamlessly aligns with the Company's authentic commitment to providing lifelong memories to guests on an NCL cruise vacation and will bring to life how there is something for everyone to enjoy more of what they love.

Stonestreet, a beloved screen actor best known for his work on the hit television show "Modern Family," gained global recognition for his unforgettable portrayal of Cameron Tucker, or "Cam," earning him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He has also appeared in films including "The Secret Life of Pets" and "Identity Thief," and has previously hosted Fox's reality competition series "Domino Masters." Currently, he can be seen in season two of "The Santa Clauses," one of Disney+'s most-streamed original series.

"Over the last few months, we have had the pleasure of getting to know Eric as he has spent time with our team, both shoreside and onboard," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We are very excited to have named him godfather of our newest groundbreaking vessel, Norwegian Aqua. Now, we are reaffirming our relationship with him by announcing Eric as our new brand ambassador! As the face of our new 'Experience More' Ad Campaign, we are excited for him to bring his relatability, authenticity and genuine charm as he spotlights how guests can experience more with NCL and have their very best vacation with us."

From Norwegian Aqua's godfather to NCL's new brand ambassador, Stonestreet will appear in a number of advertisements and promotional materials that have already begun rolling out across the U.S. and Canada via social media, digital platforms, television, and other out-of-home mediums. The actor brings his signature charisma and relatability to the campaign while illustrating how much more value guests can expect when they vacation with NCL. The advertisement is available to watch

here .

"On the heels of being named Norwegian Aqua's godfather, I am honored to now also serve as NCL's brand ambassador and be the face of NCL's new 'Experience MORE' campaign," said Eric Stonestreet, two-time Emmy®

Award-winning actor. "Over the past few months, the NCL team has welcomed my family and I with open arms, showing us firsthand the big-hearted hospitality and guest service that NCL is known for, along with the amenities and offerings that cater to every type of traveler. Soon, I'll experience it for myself when I join my family for a bucket-list trip to Alaska next summer. As a new cruiser, it is an honor to have the opportunity to connect with future guests and show them how much more they can expect when they sail with NCL."

The creative concept behind the lighthearted and wildly entertaining "Experience More" ad campaign was developed by NCL's award-winning internal creative agency, Rebel Fish, and directed by the Emmy®

Award-winning director, Jason Winer of Bodega Studios Los Angeles, who also served as co-executive producer, as well as directed the pilot and over 20 additional episodes of "Modern Family." NCL media partner, Digitas, also supported bringing this new campaign to life.

"Eric shares our love of travel and a genuine desire to bring happiness to people everywhere, which translates naturally into the new campaign creative and into his role as brand ambassador," said Adam Malone, chief marketing officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "I was lucky enough to personally see Eric experience one of our ships and the amazing guest service we provide, which he reciprocated with kindness and appreciation. After that moment, we knew we could not ask for a better partner than Eric to represent our brand. He has come on board with boundless enthusiasm, curiosity and excitement, and after experiencing his contagious energy firsthand, we can't wait for people to see everything we have been working on together!"

Introduced last fall, the new brand positioning emphasizes NCL's history of delivering more variety and more choice for all types of travelers. To further enhance the value delivered, NCL launched the all-new upgraded 'More At SeaTM ' package, which offers travelers even more benefits and inclusions with an unlimited open bar featuring more premium beverage brands, more specialty dining credits and more Wi-Fi minutes with faster, high-speed internet powered by Starlink. The package also includes $50 shore excursion credits with free airfare for the second guest and third and fourth guests sailing free on select cruises. For more details on the Company's cruise deals, visit

.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit

.

To access NCL images and multimedia assets, visit the NCL Newsroom

here .

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel,

Norwegian Cruise Line®

has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the opportunity to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company offers guests to 'Experience More At SeaTM' by providing them with more to see, more to do and more to enjoy on their vacation. Its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line®

not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit

. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line®

on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH ). To learn more, visit

.

ERIC STONESTREET

Eric Stonestreet most notably starred as Cameron Tucker on ABC's comedy series, "Modern Family," a role in which he earned two Emmy Awards in the "Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series" category, in 2010 and 2012. Stonestreet also garnered a 2011 Emmy Nomination, Golden Globe Nominations in 2011, 2012 and 2013, Screen Actors Guild Nominations in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and a TCA Award nomination for his portrayal.

Eric is known for his screen roles in the feature films "Almost Famous," "Bad Teacher," and "Identity Thief." He has also lent his voice to the animated film "The Secret Life of Pets" as well as its sequel. Other on-screen work includes HBO's "Confirmation" alongside Kerry Washington, Jeffrey Wright, and Jennifer Hudson. Currently, Eric can be seen in season 2 of "The Santa Clauses," one of Disney+'s most-streamed original series, in the lead antagonist role of 'Magnus Antas (aka the Mad Santa) who reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to try and take down Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and reclaim the North Pole. He also starred as 'Ian Osofsky' for a couple of episodes on the critically acclaimed NBC Comedy Series American Auto.

Prior to American Auto, Stonestreet was the host of Fox's reality competition series "Domino Masters," alongside celebrity judges Danica McKellar, Vernon Davis, and Steven Price. The series premiered on Fox, March 9th, 2022, and featured teams of Domino enthusiasts facing off in a domino toppling and chain reaction tournament.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line