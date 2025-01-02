Hamas Security Head Hassam Shahwan Killed In Israeli Strikes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hamas security head Hassam Shahwan was killed on Thursday after the Israel Air Force (IAF) conducted an intelligence-based strike in the Humanitarian Area in Khan Yunis in Southern Gaza.

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Hassam Shahwan was responsible for coordinating intelligence assessments with Hamas' military wing to plan against the IDF in Gaza.

| Over 45,000 Palestinians killed from October 2023 amid ongoing Israeli offensive

The IDF also announced the recent development on their official X account.

"Shahwan was responsible for developing intelligence assessments in coordination with elements of Hamas' military wing in attacks on the IDF in Gaza.

The Hamas Internal Security Forces have conducted violent interrogations of the Gazan population, violating human rights and suppressing dissent within the organization," the IDF stated on X.

Hassam Shahwan's killing by the Israeli forces come a week after the IDF had confirmed the killing of Hamas' Nukhba Platoon commander, Abd al-Hadi Sabah, in a drone strike.

On December 30, the IDF had also confirmed the elimination of six Hamas terrorists who participated in the brutal October 7 massacre in Israel.

(more details awaited)