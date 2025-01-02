Ukraine's Defense Ministry Showcases Fiber-Optic FPV Drone Technology

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate for Defense Innovations has conducted a demonstration of fiber-optic-controlled FPV drones for senior commanders of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to the Ukrainian Defense , the event was part of ongoing programs aimed at implementing cutting-edge technologies and building the "army of the future."

During the presentation, domestic manufacturers showcased more than ten drone models, some capable of carrying payloads of up to 3 kilograms. These demonstrations were closely observed by experienced UAV operators -- potential end-users of the technology on the battlefield.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Yevhenii Tkachenko, head of the Unmanned Aircraft Systems Department at the Main Directorate for Innovations, the enemy is continually advancing its capabilities in fiber-optic drone control technologies, making it crucial to neutralize their advantages in this domain.

"Domestic manufacturers are demonstrating their readiness to rapidly adapt to the evolving challenges of war and implement the latest advancements. Today, we see clear evidence of this in the successful operation of these systems, their effectiveness, and, most importantly, the readiness to scale these technologies quickly to meet the army's requirements," Tkachenko said.

UAV operators and servicemen of the Ukrainian Armed Forces positively evaluated the drones' tactical and technical characteristics during the demonstration flights. They expressed significant interest in deploying such drones to their units.

Tkachenko also noted that several of the showcased systems are in the final stages of codification and will soon be supplied to the Defense Forces.