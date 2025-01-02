Asia's flagship toy fair kicks off 2025 trade shows

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) HONG KONG, Jan 2, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) – Kicking off a brand new year, the 51st HKTDC Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, the 16th HKTDC Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the 23rd Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will all be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 6 to 9 January. The Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair and Hong Kong Baby Products Fair are organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), while the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair is jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd.

Sophia Chong, HKTDC Deputy Executive Director, said: “Themed New Play for All, the three fairs attracted more than 2,500 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions, including pavilions from Hong Kong, Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. We have also invited more than 200 buying missions from over 40 countries and regions to Hong Kong for sourcing, creating new opportunities for the industry and injecting new momentum into Hong Kong's economic development.

The Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair continue to feature the popular ‘Brand Name Gallery’, with 40% more brands compared to last year, and totalling more than 380 famous toys, baby and children's brands, enabling buyers to source the latest designs and quality products.”

Asia's flagship toy fair sees expansion in two major exhibition zones

As the flagship toy fair in Asia and the HKTDC’s first trade show of the year, the Hong Kong Toys & Games Fair, along with the Hong Kong Baby Products Fair and the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair, bring cross-industry business opportunities to visitors from diverse sectors.

This year's Toys & Games Fair sees an expansion in exhibition space in two major zones. This includes the Electronic & Remote Control Toys and Educational Toys & Games zones.

The Green Toys zone makes a welcome return and will showcase eco-friendly and innovative products.

In addition, many exhibitors have introduced toys that incorporate green elements and promote environmental awareness in recent years. Both the Toys & Games Fair and the Stationery & School Supplies Fair will feature "Green Leaf" label on-site to facilitate buyers in sourcing related products.

Funded by the Trade and Industrial Organisation Support Fund of the Trade and Industry Department, HKSAR Government, the Toys Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong and FHKI Group 19 (Hong Kong Toys Council) will present the first ESG Pavilion showcasing toys incorporating Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) elements, including products made entirely from eco-friendly or recycled materials. Exhibitors are using various creative methods to promote sustainable development, emphasising the value of social responsibility and ESG fundamentals.

This year’s Toys Fair has an impressive pavilion lineup, including those from Mainland China, Taiwan, Korea, and the Spielwarenmesse eG’s World of Toys Pavilion which will host various European exhibitors. The Hong Kong Brand Toy Association (HKBTA) Pavilion once again promotes the local creative industry and trendy toy products to international buyers.

The Smart Tech Toys & Games zone will feature tech products operated by applications, incorporating virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), mixed reality (MR) and other technologies. Kidult World will showcase toys specifically designed for adults with a childlike spirit, such as collectibles, magic props, models, and puppets.

Record number of exhibitors at Baby Products Fair

With more than 660 exhibitors, this year's Hong Kong Baby Products Fair boasts the most exhibitors ever. The popular ODM Strollers and Gear zone continues for the second consecutive year, featuring over 80 exhibitors, making it easier than ever for buyers to source products from original design manufacturers. The Selection of Europe pavilion returns and will feature, for the first time, the UK’s Baby Products Industry Association putting a spotlight on quality European baby brands and products. This year sees the return of several popular pavilions, such as the well-known Korean and Hong Kong Children, Babies, Maternity Industries Association pavilions. Making their debut this year is the Zhejiang Zhili pavilion which will present an array of high-quality infant and children’s clothing.

The Toys & Games Fair and Baby Products Fair continue to feature the popular Brand Name Gallery, bringing together over 380 well-known brands from around the globe, allowing buyers to source the latest designs and high-quality products from a variety of brands.

Jointly organised by the HKTDC and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the Hong Kong International Stationery & School Supplies Fair will feature the latest school and office supplies, creative art supplies and gift stationery. The organisers continue to cooperate with renowned industry associations in different regions, including China Stationery & Sporting Goods Association, Malaysia Stationery Importers and Exporters Association and The Federation of Stationers and Booksellers Association of Malaysia.

Asian Toys & Games Forum and various seminars help the industry seize opportunities

Helping buyers and sellers broaden their business networks and learn about the most recent market trends, there are a number of networking events, buyer forums, product demo and launch pad, and seminars throughout the fair period.

On the second day of the fair, the Asian Toys & Games Forum will be held. Themed Beyond Fun and Play: Fostering Social Responsibility in the Toy Industry, international toy and game industry experts will discuss the role of toys and games in therapy, healthcare and wellness, and their impact on socialisation and active ageing. Other seminars will cover popular topics such as toy safety regulations, toy sustainability, and gender-based perspectives and inclusivity in the toy market.

The three exhibitions offer buyers a one-stop sourcing platform, creating more cross-industry business opportunities. Under the EXHIBITION+ model, the fairs integrate physical exhibition and the Click2Match smart business matching platform for online business meetings. The online exhibition will be early accessible from 30 December 2024 until 16 January 2025, to sustain and create greater business opportunities for the industry. Buyers can also scan QR codes at exhibitor booths using the Scan2Match service to bookmark their favourite exhibitors, browse product information and engage with exhibitors even after the fair to make for more business connections.





