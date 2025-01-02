Ambuja Cements promotes cleanliness and hygiene in line with ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 2 January 2025: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, continues to drive impactful community initiatives in alignment with the government’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. Aimed at promoting cleanliness, hygiene, and sustainable waste management practices, the campaign has been actively implemented across various villages in India, inspiring collective action and fostering long-term behavioural change.



In the Farakka block, West Bengal, the campaign engaged community members in a series of cleanliness awareness activities and practical efforts, such as cleaning public areas and spreading bleaching powder to improve sanitation. The initiative successfully collected an estimated 2.5 to 3 quintals of garbage from multiple identified black spots within the villages. The campaign emphasized sustained cleanliness and aimed to improve the overall hygiene in these rural areas.



Similarly, in Khambada block, Warora, Maharashtra, the community came together for a Cleanliness Rally, where all participants, including local villagers, took a cleanliness oath. The rally culminated in a full-scale village cleaning, further instilling the values of hygiene and sanitation among participants.



In Darlaghat, Himachal Pradesh, PRI members, school heads, teachers, and community influencers gathered to take an oath of cleanliness. A painting competition titled ‘Swachhata Hi Seva, Swabhav Swachhata, Sanskar Swachhata’ was held at Kashlog School, in collaboration with the ACL Mines Department. This was accompanied by a sanitation drive conducted by health volunteers and Swachhta Doots (Community Sanitation Volunteers), which targeted key areas of the village for a thorough cleaning.



The campaign also made significant strides in Bathinda, Punjab, where Ambuja Cements organised various activities including poster competitions in four government schools and cleanliness drives across Banwala Hanwanta village, Behak Khas village, Asafwala village, Fazilka, Punjab under the Human Resource Development Program (HRDP).



In Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, sanitation awareness programs were conducted in collaboration with the Gram Panchayat, farmers, women’s groups, and schools. These activities, which included plastic collection drives and painting competitions, were organized to foster a deeper understanding of sustainable waste management practices within the community.



An awareness meeting and rally on Swachhata Hi Seva were organized by Pragati Village Organization under WEP at Bhatapara. In Sankrail, a Swachhata Abhiyan cleanliness campaign was conducted with SHG women and adolescents, focusing on core village and school premises, followed by an awareness rally and garbage collection. In Chandrapur, various sanitation programs, including a painting competition and plastic collection drive, were held in collaboration with the Gram Panchayat and schools.



Ambuja Cements remains committed to uplifting rural communities through impactful campaigns such as Swachhata Hi Seva, which foster cleanliness, promote hygiene, and improve public health across India.







MENAFN02012025005232011781ID1109049089