Banned 'Chinese Manjha' Kills Haridwar Biker After It Gets Entangled Around Neck

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a tragic incident in Haridwar, a 40-year-old man lost his life after becoming entangled in a banned kite string, commonly referred to as 'Chinese manjha'. The victim, Ashok Kumar, was a crane operator engaged in the Namami Gange Project. The incident occurred on December 30, 2024, when Kumar was riding his motorcycle near Raja Garden Colony.

According to reports, Ashok Kumar was returning home after a long day at work when he came into contact with the razor-sharp kite string, also called 'Chinese manjha ', that had been left hanging across the road.

The 'Chinese manjha' severely damaged his trachea, leading to profuse bleeding. Eyewitnesses reported that Ashok Kumar lost control of his motorcycle and fell to the ground after the string struck him. Despite being rushed to a local hospital by bystanders, Kumar was declared dead upon arrival due to the extent of his injuries.

The local police have registered a case against unidentified individuals under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) , which pertains to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. This classification reflects the seriousness of the incident and underscores the potential consequences of using dangerous kite-flying materials.

The use of Chinese manjha has been a contentious issue in India for several years due to its hazardous nature. These kite strings are often coated with glass or metallic powder, making them exceptionally sharp and capable of causing severe injuries. Despite a nationwide ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on the use of such strings due to their threat to both human life and wildlife, incidents involving injuries and fatalities continue to occur.

Authorities in Haridwar have acknowledged the ongoing problem of illegal kite string use and have vowed to intensify enforcement efforts. Haridwar's Superintendent of Police (SP), Pankaj Gairola, stated that they will launch awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public about the dangers associated with Chinese manjha. He urged citizens to report instances of its sale and distribution, emphasising that community cooperation is essential in preventing future tragedies.

The death of Ashok Kumar serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with kite flying using dangerous materials and highlights the urgent need for stricter enforcement of existing bans on harmful kite strings.