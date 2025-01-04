Joe Biden Administration Notifies Congress Of $8 Billion Arms Sale To Israel: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The US State Department has notified of a planned $8 billion weapons sale to Israel, amid the ongoing conflict between the Israeli military and Hamas in Gaza, US officials revealed on Saturday, as per a report in AP.

The $8 billion weapons sale to Israel is under review by the leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

AP stated that Axios first reported on the planned arms sale.

The proposed arms package aims to bolster Israe 's defense capabilities, including a range of air-to-air missiles, artillery shells, and bombs. Some of the arms would be sourced from US stockpiles, but most of the items are expected to take one to several years for delivery, according to officials speaking anonymously due to the notification's informal status.

The weapons package includes medium-range air-to-air missiles, 155 mm artillery shells designed for long-range strikes, Hellfire AGM-114 missiles, and 500-pound bombs, all of which are intended to strengthen Israel's defense against aerial threats and enhance its military operations. This sale adds to a substantial record of US military aid to Israel, totaling at least $17.9 billion since the outbreak of the conflict in Gaza following Hamas's attacks on October 7, 2023.

The Biden administration's decision has faced criticism, especially concerning the mounting civilian casualties in Gaza, with Palestinian deaths rising amid the ongoing Israeli military actions.

| Israel's enemy in Yemen proves hard for US to deter

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Gaza, resulting in dozens of casualties, adding to the thousands killed since the war began over a year ago. The Israeli military announced Friday that it had targeted numerous Hamas strongholds and command centers across Gaza. Israel maintains that it only targets militants and attributes civilian deaths to Hamas, which is said to operate within densely populated areas.

| Iran's Khamenei accuses US and Israel of orchestrating Bashar al-Assad's ouster

The conflict has led to massive destruction, displacing around 90% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents, many of whom have been displaced multiple times.

| Israel secretly installed Pegasus on WhatsApp to spy on journalists, dissidents

(With AP inputs)