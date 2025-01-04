Joe Biden To Honor Hillary Clinton, George Soros With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

(MENAFN- Live Mint) President Joe Biden will award the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 19 distinguished individuals on Saturday (January 4) during a White House ceremony. The recipients include former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, philanthropist George Soros, and actor-director Denzel Washington, among others.

The prestigious award honors those who have made significant contributions to the nation's prosperity, values, security, world peace, or other meaningful societal efforts.

Among the honorees, four will receive the medal posthumously. Fannie Lou Hamer, a key figure in the civil rights movement who founded the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, and former Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, who played a pivotal role in the civil rights and anti-poverty movements, will be honored. Also posthumously recognized will be former Michigan governor and Secretary of Housing and Urban Development George W. Romney, and Ash Carter, a former US Secretary of Defense.

Philanthropists receiving the award include Spanish chef José Andrés, known for his World Central Kitchen charity, which provides food relief worldwide, and U2's lead singer Bono, a prominent social justice advocate.

Notable figures from sports and entertainment include soccer icon Lionel Messi, basketball legend Magic Johnson, actor and Parkinson's disease advocate Michael J. Fox, and science educator Bill Nye. Other honorees include conservationist Jane Goodall, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, journalist and editor Anna Wintour, entrepreneur Tim Gill, and investor David Rubenstein.

The ceremony will highlight the diverse and exceptional contributions of these influential individuals from various fields.(With AP inputs)